Channing Global Advisors LLC Has $3.62 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG)

Channing Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,241 shares during the quarter. Dollar General makes up approximately 2.5% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DG. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 18,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 26,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 14,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG opened at $111.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. Dollar General Corporation has a one year low of $66.43 and a one year high of $135.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 45.04%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price target on Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Melius raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Dollar General from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Melius Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.04.

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $222,497.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,261,619. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $718,223.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,646,027.76. This trade represents a 13.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,216 shares of company stock worth $1,017,349. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

