Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,638 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,488,005 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,413,809,000 after acquiring an additional 171,712 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,887,090 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $18,617,081,000 after acquiring an additional 375,234 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,323,952 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,287,823,000 after acquiring an additional 175,596 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 109,524.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,239,576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827,662 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,019,087,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,172.73.

Netflix Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,231.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,150.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,011.53. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $587.04 and a 12-month high of $1,262.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $524.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total value of $23,360,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,933.10. This represents a 98.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,150.00, for a total transaction of $1,561,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,140 shares of company stock worth $210,271,552. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

