Hydrogen Stocks To Consider – June 21st

Exxon Mobil, Linde, CF Industries, Air Products and Chemicals, and Shell are the five Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks are shares of companies involved in the production, storage, distribution and end-use applications of hydrogen as an energy carrier. They include firms making green hydrogen via electrolysis, manufacturers of fuel cells and electrolyzers, and developers of hydrogen infrastructure. Investors buy hydrogen stocks to gain exposure to the clean-energy transition and the potential growth of hydrogen in power generation, transportation and industrial processes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.81. 36,250,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,789,855. The stock has a market cap of $494.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $455.86. 4,363,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,976,795. The stock has a market cap of $214.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Linde has a 12-month low of $408.65 and a 12-month high of $487.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $457.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $449.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LIN

CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Shares of NYSE:CF traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.14. 9,741,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,214,130. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $67.34 and a 12-month high of $104.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CF

Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

APD stock traded down $4.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $270.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,050,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,537. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $272.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $243.69 and a 1 year high of $341.14. The stock has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APD

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

SHEL stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,469,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,332,464. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Shell has a 1 year low of $58.55 and a 1 year high of $74.46. The stock has a market cap of $215.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHEL

See Also