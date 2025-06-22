Fruits (FRTS) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $31.42 Thousand

Fruits (FRTS) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. One Fruits coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fruits has a total market cap of $612.79 thousand and approximately $31.42 thousand worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fruits has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fruits Profile

Fruits’ genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,079,704,210 coins. The official website for Fruits is fruitsblockchain.com. Fruits’ official message board is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fruits

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fruits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fruits using one of the exchanges listed above.

