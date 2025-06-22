The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Flower City Capital

Flower City Capital grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,245 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.3% of Flower City Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Flower City Capital’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $350.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $362.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.75. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $445.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. KGI Securities upgraded Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. TD Securities lowered Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

