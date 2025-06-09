UMB Bank n.a. Sells 4,129 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,129 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $7,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,437,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 76,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,965 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $131.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $107.38 and a 1-year high of $152.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.99 and a 200-day moving average of $131.95.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.2502 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

