Lighthouse Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lighthouse Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,220,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,161,171,000 after acquiring an additional 876,417 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,310,884,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,113,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,147 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,841,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,475,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,103,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,818,905,000 after acquiring an additional 71,122 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE:JPM opened at $265.12 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $190.88 and a 1 year high of $280.25. The stock has a market cap of $736.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.84 and a 200-day moving average of $248.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $308,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,130,438.84. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total value of $6,175,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,947,774.62. This represents a 15.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,594 shares of company stock valued at $23,991,061 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Bank of America dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Baird R W raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wall Street Zen raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

