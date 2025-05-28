Manufacturing Stocks To Consider – May 27th

Salesforce, D-Wave Quantum, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, GE Vernova, and Exxon Mobil are the five Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are the inventories held by a production‐oriented company, encompassing raw materials, work-in-progress (WIP) items, and finished goods. They enable uninterrupted manufacturing operations and timely fulfillment of customer orders. Effective management of these stocks involves balancing the costs of holding inventory against the need to meet demand and avoid production delays. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

NYSE:CRM traded up $5.09 on Tuesday, hitting $278.22. The stock had a trading volume of 6,831,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,920,461. The stock has a market cap of $267.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.20. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $212.00 and a 52-week high of $369.00.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

NYSE:QBTS traded down $1.49 on Tuesday, hitting $17.31. The stock had a trading volume of 96,022,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,834,023. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.22 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.85. D-Wave Quantum has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $19.76.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

NYSE:TSM traded up $6.18 on Tuesday, hitting $198.16. The stock had a trading volume of 7,895,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,181,844. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $226.40.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

NYSE:GEV traded up $5.11 on Tuesday, hitting $469.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,806,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,920,970. GE Vernova has a 52-week low of $150.01 and a 52-week high of $476.01. The stock has a market cap of $128.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.62.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.55. 7,283,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,523,930. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $446.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.13.

