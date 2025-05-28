First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:FSFG)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%.

First Savings Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. First Savings Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 18.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Savings Financial Group to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of First Savings Financial Group stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $27.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,042. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. First Savings Financial Group has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $30.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.40.

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.21. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.55 million. Research analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in First Savings Financial Group by 38.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 18.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FSFG. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on First Savings Financial Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Savings Financial Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

