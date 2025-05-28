Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PCRB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PCRB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 31,569 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 23,853 shares.The stock last traded at $48.16 and had previously closed at $47.97.

Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.43.

Get Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 15,361 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF by 211.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 35,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 24,050 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF by 1,753.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 300,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,692,000 after purchasing an additional 284,581 shares in the last quarter.

Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (PCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund broadly invests in investment grade US fixed income securities that meet certain environmental, social and governance criteria on a sector-specific basis. The actively managed targets bonds with maturities of three years or more.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.