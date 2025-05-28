IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 323,964 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 347,321 shares.The stock last traded at $116.44 and had previously closed at $117.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IDA shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of IDACORP from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.14.

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.59.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $432.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 61.10%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in IDACORP in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in IDACORP by 621.6% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDACORP in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 407 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

