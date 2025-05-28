WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 791,372 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,841% from the previous session’s volume of 26,910 shares.The stock last traded at $47.89 and had previously closed at $47.94.

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Trading Down 0.1%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.35.

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This is an increase from WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund stock. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund ( NASDAQ:UNIY Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

The WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund ETF (UNIY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is passively managed to hold a broad portfolio of USD-denominated bonds of various credit quality and maturity. The index uses a tier-weighting methodology that weights a portion of the portfolio for enhanced yield.

