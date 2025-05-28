Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.28, but opened at $20.74. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $21.07, with a volume of 161,378 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GMAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Leerink Partners raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S Stock Down 1.5%

The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.81 and its 200-day moving average is $20.66.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Genmab A/S

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 5.8% in the first quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 6.8% in the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 295.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.