Top Utility Stocks To Follow Now – May 27th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, AutoZone, Ford Motor, and Rivian Automotive are the five Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares in companies that provide essential public services—such as electricity, water, natural gas and telecommunications. Because these services face steady demand and operate under regulatory oversight, utility stocks typically offer stable earnings, predictable cash flow and consistent dividend payouts. Investors often view them as defensive holdings, offering lower volatility and reliable income in varying market conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded up $23.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $362.78. The company had a trading volume of 79,986,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,440,781. Tesla has a one year low of $167.41 and a one year high of $488.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 177.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded up $6.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $509.55. 1,881,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,307,361. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $401.58 and a 52 week high of $542.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $518.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $489.01. The company has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

AutoZone (AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded down $133.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,693.06. 204,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,056. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $2,728.97 and a 52 week high of $3,916.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,692.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,455.58. The company has a market cap of $61.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AZO

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

NYSE:F traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.28. 60,753,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,594,170. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on F

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

NASDAQ:RIVN traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.13. 23,439,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,275,822. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.86. Rivian Automotive has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $18.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIVN

See Also