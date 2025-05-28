Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at Evercore ISI

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Evercore ISI from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SVRA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Savara from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Savara in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Savara from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Savara currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Savara Price Performance

Shares of Savara stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $2.09. 2,535,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,623. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.97. The company has a current ratio of 17.70, a quick ratio of 17.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $360.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.44. Savara has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $5.11.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Analysts expect that Savara will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Savara by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 13,420 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Savara by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Savara by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Savara by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Savara by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 17,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

