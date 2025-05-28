Semtech’s (SMTC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $68.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 86.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SMTC. UBS Group cut their target price on Semtech from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Semtech from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Semtech from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Semtech from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Shares of SMTC stock traded down $2.37 on Wednesday, hitting $36.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,058,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,952. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.26. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.88. Semtech has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $79.52.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $251.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Semtech will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Lin sold 2,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $109,622.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,368.51. The trade was a 17.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Semtech by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Semtech by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Semtech in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 58.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

