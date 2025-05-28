Hara Capital LLC Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hara Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Hara Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,471,000. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,484,000. Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $528,000. Lighthouse Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Aegis Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Leerink Partners cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:JNJ opened at $153.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.65. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $169.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $368.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 57.84%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

