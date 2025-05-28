DSG Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

DSG Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,607,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,896,969,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,803 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,852,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,907 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,123,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,902,980,000 after buying an additional 338,269 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,904,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,485,000 after buying an additional 183,962 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $593.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $557.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $582.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

