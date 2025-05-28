M1 Capital Management LLC Invests $406,000 in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

M1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $574.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $523.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $428.86 and a 12-month high of $588.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $541.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $538.59.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 7,132 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.68, for a total transaction of $3,813,337.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,459,292.32. The trade was a 17.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,900. The trade was a 4.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,207 shares of company stock valued at $12,664,529. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $572.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 target price (up from $614.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Mastercard from $595.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price objective (up previously from $591.00) on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.86.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

