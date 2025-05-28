Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Trading Up 9.8% – What’s Next?

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $181.23 and last traded at $185.84. 170 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.20.

Moog Stock Up 10.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.65.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $934.84 million during the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 5.80%.

Moog Dividend Announcement

Moog Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Moog’s payout ratio is 17.96%.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

