Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Stock Price Up 16.5% – Still a Buy?

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited (LON:FAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 16.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 8.79 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 8.79 ($0.12). Approximately 767,431 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 668,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.55 ($0.10).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ferro-Alloy Resources
Ferro-Alloy Resources Stock Up 16.5%
About Ferro-Alloy Resources
Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and related by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, potassium, nickel, and carbon deposits. It primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq vanadium/polymetallic mineral deposit located in southern Kazakhstan.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ferro-Alloy Resources
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- GameStop Buys Bitcoin: Smart Strategy or Big Mistake?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Qualcomm Stock Turns South: 3 Entry Signals to Watch For
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Trump Orders Nuclear Overhaul: These 3 Stocks Stand to Benefit
Receive News & Ratings for Ferro-Alloy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro-Alloy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.