Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Stock Price Up 16.5% – Still a Buy?

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited (LON:FAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 16.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 8.79 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 8.79 ($0.12). Approximately 767,431 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 668,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.55 ($0.10).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £53.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.70.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and related by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, potassium, nickel, and carbon deposits. It primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq vanadium/polymetallic mineral deposit located in southern Kazakhstan.

