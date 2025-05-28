Abercrombie & Fitch Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 86,430 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 643% compared to the typical daily volume of 11,634 call options.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,755,692 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $860,303,000 after acquiring an additional 53,999 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 198.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,955,927 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $144,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,070 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,484,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $221,910,000 after purchasing an additional 892,492 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,229,875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $183,829,000 after purchasing an additional 212,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,037,773 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $155,116,000 after buying an additional 115,758 shares during the period.

NYSE ANF traded up $13.09 on Wednesday, hitting $90.24. 15,428,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,649. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $65.40 and a twelve month high of $196.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.63.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 46.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.30 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 29.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $114.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.63.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

