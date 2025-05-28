Mary Stojcevski Buys 3,000 Shares of Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) Stock

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR – Get Free Report) insider Mary Stojcevski acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$8.04 ($5.19) per share, with a total value of A$24,120.00 ($15,561.29).

Mary Stojcevski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 3rd, Mary Stojcevski acquired 4,000 shares of Dicker Data stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$8.40 ($5.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,600.00 ($21,677.42).

Dicker Data Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.43.

Dicker Data Announces Dividend

Dicker Data Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Dicker Data’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, cloud, access control, surveillance, and technologies in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to resellers partners. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.

