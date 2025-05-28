Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock opened at $414.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $410.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $429.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.27.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.