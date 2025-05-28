Aegis Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Aegis Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $952,788,000 after buying an additional 1,446,443 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,385,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM opened at $207.70 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $244.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.61.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

