Insider Selling: Waypoint REIT (ASX:WPR) Insider Sells 157,266 Shares of Stock

Waypoint REIT (ASX:WPR – Get Free Report) insider Hadyn Stephens sold 157,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.62 ($1.69), for a total value of A$412,036.92 ($265,830.27).
Hadyn Stephens also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 31st, Hadyn Stephens acquired 65,368 shares of Waypoint REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.37 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of A$154,922.16 ($99,949.78).
Waypoint REIT Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.21, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.69.
Waypoint REIT Announces Dividend
About Waypoint REIT
Owning and leasing freehold property (Fuel and Convenience Properties).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Waypoint REIT
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- GameStop Buys Bitcoin: Smart Strategy or Big Mistake?
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Qualcomm Stock Turns South: 3 Entry Signals to Watch For
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Trump Orders Nuclear Overhaul: These 3 Stocks Stand to Benefit
Receive News & Ratings for Waypoint REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waypoint REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.