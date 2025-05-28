Insider Selling: Waypoint REIT (ASX:WPR) Insider Sells 157,266 Shares of Stock

Waypoint REIT (ASX:WPR – Get Free Report) insider Hadyn Stephens sold 157,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.62 ($1.69), for a total value of A$412,036.92 ($265,830.27).

Hadyn Stephens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 31st, Hadyn Stephens acquired 65,368 shares of Waypoint REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.37 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of A$154,922.16 ($99,949.78).

Waypoint REIT Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.21, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.69.

Waypoint REIT Announces Dividend

About Waypoint REIT

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Waypoint REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.

Owning and leasing freehold property (Fuel and Convenience Properties).

