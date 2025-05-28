FMC (NYSE:FMC) Trading Up 4.7% – Should You Buy?

Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) traded up 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.41 and last traded at $40.81. 399,470 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,051,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on FMC in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on FMC from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on FMC from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.46.

FMC Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.80.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. FMC had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $791.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 88.55%.

Insider Activity at FMC

In other news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.33 per share, for a total transaction of $223,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,980. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ronaldo Pereira acquired 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.77 per share, with a total value of $200,312.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,899.49. This trade represents a 12.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 310,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,465,000 after acquiring an additional 45,752 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in FMC by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FMC by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 15,152 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

