Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN) Shares Down 11.1% – Should You Sell?

Altiplano Metals Inc. (CVE:APN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 11.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 433,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 494% from the average session volume of 72,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.12. The stock has a market cap of C$5.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.25.

Altiplano Metals Inc, a junior resource company, focuses on evaluating and acquiring exploration projects in Chile. It explores for copper, silver, iron, and gold deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Farellon project and Maria Luisa project located near the town of La Serena, Republic of Chile.

