Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.230-3.280 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.9 billion-$2.9 billion. Okta also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.830-0.840 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.17.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,792,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,406. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.21. Okta has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $127.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -358.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.35). Okta had a positive return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that Okta will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 11,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total value of $1,317,967.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,241.25. This represents a 34.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 7,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.19, for a total transaction of $708,835.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,389.73. This trade represents a 26.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,452 shares of company stock valued at $16,347,360 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Okta stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 853.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Okta

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Featured Articles

