Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Senstar Technologies had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.25%.

Senstar Technologies Price Performance

SNT traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.75. 103,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,560. Senstar Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.48 million, a P/E ratio of 53.58 and a beta of 1.54.

About Senstar Technologies

Senstar Technologies Corporation provides physical, video, and access control security products and solutions worldwide. It offers solutions for critical sites, which leverage its portfolio of perimeter intrusion detection systems, and video management software with intelligent video analytics security solutions, as well as access control products and technologies.

