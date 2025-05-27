Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Senstar Technologies had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.25%.
Senstar Technologies Price Performance
SNT traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.75. 103,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,560. Senstar Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.48 million, a P/E ratio of 53.58 and a beta of 1.54.
About Senstar Technologies
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Senstar Technologies
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Tesla: Why Analysts Think It Could Jump Another 47%
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Microsoft’s Outlook Brightens as Analysts Boost Bullish Ratings
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 2 Red-Hot Stocks With High RSIs and More Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Senstar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senstar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.