Top Waste Management Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 27th

Fluor, Waste Management, and Halliburton are the three Waste Management stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Waste management stocks are the equity shares of companies that collect, transport, treat and dispose of solid, liquid or hazardous waste, as well as provide recycling and waste‐to‐energy services. These firms typically operate under long-term contracts with municipalities, businesses or industrial clients and benefit from steady, regulation-driven demand and recurring revenue streams. Investors in waste management stocks gain exposure to a defensive industry with growth potential tied to rising global waste volumes and environmental sustainability initiatives. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Waste Management stocks within the last several days.

Fluor (FLR)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Shares of NYSE FLR traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.60. 7,589,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,355,579. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. Fluor has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $60.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.59.

Waste Management (WM)

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $1.19 on Tuesday, reaching $238.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,214,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,952. Waste Management has a 52-week low of $196.59 and a 52-week high of $239.48. The company has a market capitalization of $95.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $229.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Halliburton (HAL)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

HAL stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.95. 13,373,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,641,965. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.53. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.05. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $37.08.

