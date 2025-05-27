Landstar (OTCMKTS:LDSR) vs. Bolt Projects (NASDAQ:BSLK) Head to Head Review

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bolt Projects and Landstar”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bolt Projects $1.53 million 3.99 -$1.47 million N/A N/A Landstar $30,000.00 184.18 -$15.09 million N/A N/A

Bolt Projects has higher revenue and earnings than Landstar.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bolt Projects N/A -54.48% 94.72% Landstar N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.5% of Bolt Projects shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Bolt Projects shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of Landstar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Bolt Projects has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landstar has a beta of -10.88, indicating that its share price is 1,188% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bolt Projects beats Landstar on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bolt Projects

Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc. operates as a material solutions company. The company offers B-SILK PROTEIN, a biodegradable ingredient for the beauty and personal care industry. Its products also include MYLO, a mycelium-based leather material; and MICROSILK, a silk fiber. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

About Landstar

LandStar, Inc. a technology company, develops and acquires various cyber-security products and services. Its products and services are central to cyber data security, GDPR, compliance, and governance capabilities. LandStar, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

