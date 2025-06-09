Great Waters Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Great Waters Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% during the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 37.0% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.9% during the first quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 89.2% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. HSBC cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,011.37.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.6%

LLY stock opened at $770.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $677.09 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $770.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $800.63. The firm has a market cap of $729.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.76, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 48.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,778,521.60. The trade was a 14.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

