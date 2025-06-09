Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $5,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

VT opened at $125.43 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $100.89 and a 52 week high of $126.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.98. The firm has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

