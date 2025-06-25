HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $5.13 Million Stock Position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $5,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CocaCola in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CocaCola by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in CocaCola by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CocaCola alerts:

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $6,391,355.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,511 shares in the company, valued at $14,815,287.99. The trade was a 30.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $4,335,629.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 187,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,491,148.92. This represents a 24.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,387 shares of company stock worth $29,923,985 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KO. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CocaCola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cfra Research raised shares of CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on CocaCola

CocaCola Trading Up 0.7%

KO opened at $70.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.46. CocaCola Company has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.17.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.23 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is 81.60%.

CocaCola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.