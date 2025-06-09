Centricity Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,718 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Centricity Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 2.5% of Centricity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Centricity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 93,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 18,113 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,573,000. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $62.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.87. The stock has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.09 and a fifty-two week high of $65.08.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

