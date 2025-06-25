New Covenant Trust Company N.A. Has $3.14 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.3% of New Covenant Trust Company N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. New Covenant Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $559.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $563.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $530.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.47.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

