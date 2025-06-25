Top Manufacturing Stocks To Consider – June 24th

Oracle, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and Exxon Mobil are the three Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are the inventories of raw materials, work-in-progress and finished goods that a production company holds. They appear as current assets on the balance sheet and ensure smooth, uninterrupted manufacturing operations by balancing supply with production schedules and customer demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

ORCL stock traded up $7.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.79. 8,796,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,851,782. Oracle has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $216.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.85 and a 200-day moving average of $161.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.30 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

NYSE TSM traded up $9.06 on Tuesday, hitting $219.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,179,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,486,585. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $226.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE XOM traded down $3.03 on Tuesday, hitting $108.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,379,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,668,416. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.54. The firm has a market cap of $468.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.49.

