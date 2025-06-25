YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,232 Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 17.2% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $96,335.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,634.16. The trade was a 3.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $418,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,876. This trade represents a 10.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,954 shares of company stock worth $40,796,663 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.46.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE ICE opened at $180.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.21 and a twelve month high of $181.65.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

