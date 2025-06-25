Alpine Bank Wealth Management Invests $446,000 in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,289,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,243,000,000 after buying an additional 2,033,229 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,437,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,381,126,000 after buying an additional 11,691,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $5,226,989,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,210,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,876,853,000 after buying an additional 17,031,143 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,935,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,985,785,000 after buying an additional 9,980,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $46.66 on Wednesday. Bank of America Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.07 and a 12-month high of $48.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.30.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 30.95%.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.