Bank Stocks To Watch Now – June 24th

Invesco QQQ, Mastercard, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, Citigroup, Fiserv, and NU are the seven Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are equity shares issued by publicly traded banking institutions, giving investors partial ownership in those banks. Holders of bank stocks participate in the bank’s profits (through dividends) and bear its losses, with their value influenced by factors like interest rates, loan performance, and regulatory changes. Because banks are heavily regulated and sensitive to economic cycles, bank‐stock prices often move in response to shifts in monetary policy and credit conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $7.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $539.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,100,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,606,969. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $502.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $503.19. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $540.81.

Mastercard (MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Shares of MA stock traded up $12.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $554.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,107,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,008. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $560.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $544.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $505.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. Mastercard has a one year low of $428.86 and a one year high of $594.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $2.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $281.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,939,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,468,623. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $257.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $781.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $190.90 and a one year high of $281.92.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

BAC stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.77. The stock had a trading volume of 15,923,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,724,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.28. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $33.07 and a fifty-two week high of $48.08.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

C stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,325,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,472,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.33. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.74.

Fiserv (FI)

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Shares of FI traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $173.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,230,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,305,416. The firm has a market cap of $96.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.40 and a 200-day moving average of $201.36. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $146.46 and a 12 month high of $238.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NU (NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Shares of NU traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.36. The company had a trading volume of 39,890,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,737,366. The firm has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.71. NU has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

