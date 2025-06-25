15,391 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Bought by Balance Wealth LLC

Balance Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,909,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Balance Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Prasad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,339,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.1%

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $559.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $530.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $533.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

