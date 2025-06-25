26,270 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Purchased by Alpine Bank Wealth Management

Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,741,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.6% of Alpine Bank Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $428.36 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $429.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.84. The company has a market capitalization of $424.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.18.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

