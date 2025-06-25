CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $10,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $2,166,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $248,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2,140.3% in the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.54, for a total value of $24,863,532.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,192,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,280,679.40. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.57, for a total value of $3,595,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at $22,613,716.87. This represents a 13.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,060 shares of company stock worth $87,750,868. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $485.38 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $494.30. The stock has a market cap of $120.98 billion, a PE ratio of -703.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $444.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $398.54.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective (up previously from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up previously from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.17.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

