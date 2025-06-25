Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,488,005 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,413,809,000 after acquiring an additional 171,712 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,887,090 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $18,617,081,000 after acquiring an additional 375,234 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,323,952 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,287,823,000 after purchasing an additional 175,596 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 109,524.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,239,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827,662 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,019,087,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Up 2.0%

NFLX opened at $1,279.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $544.35 billion, a PE ratio of 60.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $587.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1,282.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,163.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1,016.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,252.35, for a total transaction of $39,762,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,948,144. This represents a 33.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 184,660 shares of company stock worth $209,802,025. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Netflix from $1,222.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Piper Sandler set a $1,150.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,172.73.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

