First Pacific Financial Lowers Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

First Pacific Financial trimmed its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM stock opened at $220.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.27. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $226.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.67% and a return on equity of 31.43%. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6499 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.50.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

