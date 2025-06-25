Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. Has $88.70 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 322,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 50.1% of Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $88,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,720,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,568,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913,657 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,407,000 after purchasing an additional 15,354,187 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,457,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,900,000 after purchasing an additional 345,712 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,581.0% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,826,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,407,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,910,000 after buying an additional 81,553 shares during the period.

VTI opened at $299.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.29. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $303.39. The company has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

