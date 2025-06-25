Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $640.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.00.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.45, for a total transaction of $85,417.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,394.75. The trade was a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 949 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.80, for a total transaction of $508,474.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,512,451.80. This trade represents a 6.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,115 shares of company stock valued at $18,324,718 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $557.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $508.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $561.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $545.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $428.86 and a fifty-two week high of $594.71.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 196.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.32%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

