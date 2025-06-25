Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Increases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 100.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 1.2% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $30,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $6,022,224,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 65,631.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,225,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,508,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213,123 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $837,017,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 79,739.7% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,555,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $818,962,000 after buying an additional 1,553,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Mastercard by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,149,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,817,684,000 after buying an additional 1,207,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $557.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $561.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $545.00. The firm has a market cap of $508.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $428.86 and a 12-month high of $594.71.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 196.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $640.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.00.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.18, for a total value of $5,545,361.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,379,709.18. The trade was a 13.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.45, for a total value of $85,417.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,394.75. The trade was a 4.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,115 shares of company stock valued at $18,324,718. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Read More

