Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Sells 41 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.0% of Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.2%

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $299.71 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $303.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $283.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.29.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

